Ogun PS, others set for NIPPS training

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved an unprecedented training programme for Permanent Secretaries and other top management officers in the public/civil service of the state at the Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona School of Governance Studies (OSKASOGS), located at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye.

The Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance Studies is being operated by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

The State Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, who disclosed this in a statement, said the one-week intensive training programme is expected to train Permanent Secretaries, Principals-General, General Managers, and other top echelons of the Service, while other grade levels and cadres would also benefit from the carefully structured programmes.

The Head of Service said: “Prince Abiodun had, during a meeting with the Director of the School, Professor Sola Adeyanju, described NIPSS as the highest think tank and capacity-building institution for top decision-makers in the country and gave a firm assurance that the state government would maximally explore the benefits offered by the institution’s presence in Ogun State to build the capacity of its workforce. The governor urged the Institute to come up with a curriculum in this regard.

“His Excellency is grateful to His Royal Majesty, the Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, for establishing the School of Governance Studies at Olabisi Onabanjo University and also thanked the Federal Government for approving its takeover by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, the highest training institute for public governance in Africa.

“Mr. Governor has indeed declared that the School of Governance Studies is not only a blessing to Ogun State but to the entire South West and the country.”

He also explained that the approval for the training is a fulfilment of the promise Governor Abiodun made during the inauguration of NIPSS-OSKASOGS that Permanent Secretaries in Ogun State would be the first set of students to be enrolled for courses at the Institute, urging NIPSS to come up with a suitable curriculum for these top management officers and other levels and cadres.

Onasanya confirmed that the intensive training programme for the Permanent Secretaries is expected to commence in the second week of April, while civil servants on GL 13 – 17 will also be trained based on a well-structured curriculum put in place by NIPSS-OSKASOGS.

The Head of Service thanked the governor for putting the civil service on a sound footing as the engine room of the government.

The Director of the School, Prof. Sola Adeyanju described Prince Abiodun as a true nationalist and a man of great vision, pointing out that NIPSS’s presence is already stamped in Ogun State.

