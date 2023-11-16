Ogun Proposes Law To Criminalise Sale Of Chinese Adire Fabric

The Ogun State Government, on Thursday, disclosed that it will enact a law that will criminalise the sales of fake adire fabric popularly known as “Chinese” Adire.

Local producers of the Adire fabrics recently lamented the influx of adulterated products by the Chinese, which according to them, has been pushing their trade to the brink.

However, the state government expressed its determination to maintain the quality of the original local Adire fabric and protect it from undue competition and proliferation by imitators.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Sesan Fagbayi disclosed this in Abeokuta while playing host to the Olu of Orile-Ilawo, Oba Olusegun Macgregor and his team said anyone found imitating Adire would be made to pay royalty fees.

Fagbayi the law would keep the activities of the ‘Chinese Adire fabric’ manufacturers under check.

‘’The Ministry is looking into protecting the intellectual property of the Adire fabric, as well as ready to establish a law that will ensure that imitators of the fabric pay stipulated fees into the coffers of the State government,’’ he said.

Fagbayi revealed that the Ministry was prepared to collaborate with the State government and the Ilawo community to ensure its success, hence the inclusion of its staff into the festival committee coming up later in the year.

Earlier in his presentation, the Olu of Orile-Ilawo, Oba Macgregor stated that there was an urgent need for an enforcement law that would prohibit the sales of the counterfeit Adire, popularly called ‘Chinese Adire’ and also refrain sellers and buyers from referring to it as Adire.

He said, “It is because it is still being called Adire, that is why people are still patronising it, even if the Chinese have to produce the pattern and refer to it as that, it is important to enforce the payment of the royalty and trademark royalty for the designers”.

The Monarch added that the essence of the visit was also to inform the Ministry of the forthcoming 3-day collaboration festival between the State government, the Ministry and the Orile-Ilawo town.

He disclosed further that the 3-day event is a wide festival that would involve traditional music, food, Adire clothing and the highlight, which is a drum festival comprising the ethnic groups to resuscitate the tourism sector, and promote and commercialise the State’s well rich-documented history.