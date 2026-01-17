Ogun Promises Adequate Funding To Eradicate Measles

Ogun State Government has assured residents of adequate funding and logistics support for the forthcoming measles rubella vaccination campaign scheduled to commence on January 27 and end on February 5, 2026.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who also chairs the State Task Force on Primary Health Care, gave the assurance during a meeting of the task force held in Abeokuta, the state capital yesterday.

Engr. Salako-Oyedele commended the Ministry of Health, health sector stakeholders, and development partners particularly the United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) for their continued support, including the provision of ambulance boats to enhance healthcare delivery in riverine communities.

She praised their efforts in sustaining a resilient primary healthcare system in the state despite existing challenges just as she also reaffirmed the administration’s commitment, as well as Governor Dapo Abiodun’s continued support, to all primary healthcare interventions.

She acknowledged challenges highlighted in the report presented at the meeting and assured that they would be escalated to the Governor for urgent attention.

The deputy governor also called on religious bodies, community development associations, women groups, the National Orientation Agency, (NOA) and the media to intensify sensitisation efforts, urging them to leverage social media platforms and influencers to effectively reach parents and young people.

According to her, the state government would do everything necessary to ensure the success of the measles–rubella campaign.