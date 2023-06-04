Ogun Probes Murder Of TASUED Student As NANS, NAOSS Threaten Showdown

Ogun State government has ordered an investigation into the death of a 300-level student of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun in Ijebu-Ode.

The student, identified as Oladipupo Adebayo was allegedly beaten to death by members of Imaweje community after he was alleged to be a cultist.

The development angered his colleagues who went on rampage burning the the palace of the Baale (village head) of the community and several other houses.

This forced the school management to shutdown the institution for two weeks.

But, the State government in a statement on Sunday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Waheed Adesina vowed that those responsible for the killing of the student would not go unpunished.

The government said, it had instructed the police to invite all concerned, including the Baale of Imaweje village where the incident took place and unravel the immediate and remote causes of the death of the student.

The government also condemned the killing of the student, saying it was one death too many.

“No one has the right to take law into their own hands, every action necessary will be taken to punish all those involved”, the government said.

The government appealed to the students of the institution to remain peaceful and law abiding, while waiting for the outcome of the police investigation

It assured that such incidents would not be allowed to happen again anywhere in the state.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) have threatened to shutdown the State in protest of the death of the student.

The student bodies in a statement jointly signed by NANS chairman, Damilola Kehinde Simeon and his NAOSS counterpart, Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi called for the immediate arrest of those involved in the killing of the student.

The students vowed to shutdown the Abeokuta Governor’s office, the Benin-Ore expressway and other major locations across the State until justice is served.