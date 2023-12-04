Ogun Poly Shutdown Over Attacks On Students

The management of Gateway Polytechnic (ICT), Sapaade, Ogun State, has shut down the school following incessant attacks on students by suspected armed robbers.

The management directed the students to stay out of school for the next two weeks following the worsening insecurity around the polytechnic.

Armed robbers in the last two weeks have carried out more than three attacks on student hostels, raping, injuring, and dispossessing the students of their valuables.

In the latest onslaught on Saturday, the hoodlums invaded the off-campus hotels of the students in the Larufi area of Ode, killing one and shooting nine others.

Angered by the incessant attacks, the students last week staged a protest to express their grievances.

Our correspondent gathered that students residing at the off-campus hotels located at Ode, Ipara, and Isara, all adjoining communities to Sapaade, the host of the institution were mostly affected by the onslaught.

The insecurity situation has however forced the school management to shut down the school pending when normalcy is restored.

The school management however announced an online class for the students who had just resumed for the 2023/2024 academic session.

The SUG President of the institution, Olatunji Idowu Alexander confirmed the development to our correspondent on Monday.

The school announced the suspension of physical lectures in an internal memo, signed by the Acting Registrar of the Polytechnic, J O Popoola.

The memo which was sighted by our correspondent reads, “I have the directive of management to inform all students in the polytechnic that all physical lectures have been suspended on campus for the next two

weeks with effect from Monday, 4th December, 2023.

“In view of this development, all students are to note that online lectures have commenced with immediate effect, therefore students are directed to

join online classes in order to continue lectures for the current semester.

“To this end, all students are to steer clear of the polytechnic premises till physical lectures resume again at a date that will be communicated soon.”