Ogun Poly Shut As Students Protest Result Verification

Authorities of the Ogun State-owned Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, have announced the closure of the Polytechnic effective from January 13 till further notice.

The school authority said this is to ensure the safety of lives and properties owing to the protest by some students on the decision of the management to verify their National Diploma results from their former schools.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital, by the public relations officer of the institution, Yemi Ajibola. He said: “Management expressed its zero tolerance to fake results from any quarters.

“Consequent upon this, students have been advised to stay away from the campus in their interests, as parents and the general public are assured of a timely update as events unfold.”

The students are also protesting an alleged increment in their tuition fees and delay in the mobilisation of their Higher National Diploma students for the National Youth Service Corps.

