Ogun: Police Warns Of Circulating False Security Alerts

The Ogun State Police Command has dismissed recent viral posts circulating online that falsely suggest a state of emergency or widespread insecurity in the state.

One such post, featuring a picture of the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, PhD, was unauthorised, deceptive, and made without any directive or approval from the Command.

As stated in a press release sent to New Telegraph, the Command noted that some individuals and groups are recycling old videos, publishing alarming content, and using divisive languages to create panic among residents.

They have warned that these actions are reckless and unacceptable. Residents are advised to refrain from sharing unverified videos, voice notes, or claims, as the majority of such content is false.

The Command emphasised the importance of relying on official sources for security updates. The Police assured that all areas highlighted by concerned communities are under close surveillance, with additional personnel and resources deployed to maintain the safety and security of Ogun State. Citizens are encouraged to remain calm and vigilant.