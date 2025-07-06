Ogun Police Warn Parents As Cult Group Plans ‘777’ Anniversary Celebration

The Ogun State Police Command has issued a strong warning to parents and guardians to monitor their children closely, following intelligence reports of a planned cult-related event known as “777.”

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Police disclosed that credible information points to preparations by cult groups to commemorate the annual “777” anniversary, which is often marred by violence and threats to public safety.

“As part of proactive measures, the Command has reinforced security presence across all Divisions and Area Commands,” said the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Omolola Odutola. “Any unlawful gatherings, processions, or events linked to cultism will be met with swift and decisive police action.”

The Command warned that it would not tolerate any breach of public peace and confirmed that security operatives have been directed to disperse any suspicious gatherings immediately.

“Young people are strongly advised to avoid loitering or forming clusters in public spaces. Anyone found in possession of firearms or involved in cult-related activities will face full prosecution,” Odutola warned.

The police also appealed to community leaders, school authorities, and religious institutions to assist in sensitising youths on the dangers of cultism and to discourage any participation in the planned celebration.

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, the Ogun State Police Command urged residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station promptly.