Ogun Police Urge Calm As 32 Cattle Die After Thunderstorm

A strange incident unsettled residents of Osara community in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State on Saturday, June 21, when 32 cows were found dead in a forest following a torrential downpour accompanied by thunder and lightning.

According to a statement from the Ogun State Police Command, the incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. by two herders responsible for the livestock.

The herders, who lodged the report at the Aregbe Divisional Police Headquarters, said they believed the cows were struck by lightning during the storm earlier in the day.

Following the report, the Divisional Police Officer led a team to the site for an immediate on-the-spot assessment. The animals were discovered lying lifeless in scattered positions, with no visible signs of physical injuries or foul play.

The owners, who also spoke to the police, confirmed they harboured no suspicions and had no grievances against any individual or group. The estimated financial loss from the incident has not yet been determined.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, called on members of the public to remain calm and avoid speculation, describing the occurrence as a probable act of nature.

Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Omolola Odutola, reiterated the Command’s commitment to maintaining peace and order, assuring the public that the situation was under control.

The affected area has been cordoned off to preserve the scene pending further administrative procedures.

