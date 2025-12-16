Ogun Police Unveil Security Measures For Christmas, New Year Celebrations

The Ogun State Police Command has announced the deployment of comprehensive security operations across the state ahead of the 2025 Christmas and New Year celebrations, assuring residents of the safety of lives and property throughout the festive season.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Command said the measures will be in force before, during and after the celebrations, as part of efforts to maintain public order and prevent criminal activities.

The Police reiterated that the ban on the sale and use of fireworks, knockouts and bangers remains in effect across the state.

According to the Command, the loud sounds generated by these items are often mistaken for gunshots or explosions, triggering fear, panic and unnecessary tension among residents.

To ensure peace and security, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and all tactical units have been directed to intensify patrols and increase police visibility in key locations, including residential neighbourhoods.