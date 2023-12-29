Ogun Police Speak Against Jungle Justice

The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday announced that it had started looking into the occurrence that resulted in the lynching of two people for the alleged ritualistic murder of 12-year-old Ayomide Agunbiade in the Odo Alaro neighborhood of Odogbolu Local Government Area in Ogun State.

The command Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, revealed this in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph Online on Thursday.

It was gathered that two yet-to-be-identified persons were lynched by a mob for allegedly killing a 12-year-old boy, Ayomide Agunbiade, for ritual purposes in the Odo Alaro area of Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State on Tuesday

After someone claiming to be Agunbiade’s uncle arrived to fetch him up on Christmas Day (Monday), his birthday, in the absence of his mother, under the pretence of spending his birthday with him, our correspondent discovered that Agunbiade had vanished ever since.

A village elder, who begged to remain anonymous due to being prohibited from speaking about the case, said that; after the issue escalated, a boy claimed to have seen the missing boy leaving with his uncle on Monday and informed the search party that someone posing as an uncle had taken him out.

The source also told New Telegraph that the youngster insisted that; he is the one who picked him up for the birthday celebration, even though the uncle denied knowing the whereabouts of the missing boy when he was questioned about it.

However, after so much further interrogation by some community members, the said uncle confessed to the crime of knowing Ayomide’s whereabouts but told them that he had killed him for ritual purposes.

“It was the sight of the state of Ayomide (Agunbiade) that infuriated the crowd who had gathered in numbers. The crowd descended on them and lynched them before police officers came around and took their bodies away,” he said.

Odutola, who attested to the occurrence, emphasized that mob activity in general is illegal and subject to punishment. She said that the command had launched an investigation and that those found faulty or guilty would have to face legal consequences.

“A case of suspected ritual killing was reported to the Odogbolu Divisional Police station on Tuesday and police operatives swung into action immediately.

“On getting to the scene, the mob had already descended on the suspects. When our officers tried to intervene, the mob attacked the police team which led them to call for reinforcement.

“The police team eventually took the suspects who were in a bad state to the nearest hospital but they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Their bodies and that of the 11-year-old boy had been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

“The command wishes to state clearly that jungle justice or mob action is a punishable offense. We have commenced an investigation into the matter and whoever is found culpable will be prosecuted.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, remains committed to riding the state of criminal elements and will not rest on its oars in dealing decisively with criminals,” Odutola concluded.