Ogun: Police Rescue Kidnap Victim Unhurt, Neutralise Suspects

The Ogun State Police Command has reaffirmed its operational efficiency and commitment to public safety as a combined tactical team successfully rescued a kidnapped victim unhurt in the Onipanu area of the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Omolola Odutola, the incident occurred on October 27, at about 2014 hours, when five unidentified armed men invaded the residence of Alhaji Baki Hassan Atoyebi, switched off the generator, and laid an ambush for the occupants.

“Unaware of the danger, the victim and another resident came out to check what they believed was a mechanical fault. They were immediately attacked, and Alhaji Baki Hassan Atoyebi was abducted,” Odutola stated. She added that the assailants also made away with a POS machine, N900,000 cash, three mobile phones a power bank, and keys to a Toyota Highlander and Corolla vehicle.

A few hours later, the kidnappers used the victim’s phone to contact his family, demanding a ransom of N30,000,000. Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, immediately deployed a combined tactical team comprising operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Anti-Crime Section, Surveillance Team, Vigilante Group, So-Safe Corps, and local hunters.

Odutola said the joint team traced the hoodlums to their hideout along the creek, where two of the suspects were neutralised during a gun duel, while others escaped with gunshot wounds. The victim was rescued unhurt and reunited with his family. His mobile phones and vehicle keys were also recovered from the scene.

“The Commissioner of Police commended the gallantry and synergy displayed by the combined security teams and reassured residents that the Command remains resolute in ensuring the safety of all within the state,” Odutola added. She further emphasised that Ogun State will remain unsafe for criminal elements to operate in any capacity.