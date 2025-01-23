Ogun Police Rescue Ex-AIG Odumosu’s Wife

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Thursday said its operative has successfully rescued the wife of the former Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Hakeem Odumosu.

New Telegraph recalls that Mrs Odumosu was abducted last Thursday, January 16 at the entrance of her residence in the Arepo area of Ogun State.

Confirming her release on his official X handle, the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi said the abductors of Mrs Folasade Odumosu were killed, and ransom used as bait was recovered from the culprits.

According to him, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, commended the police operatives and the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, for a good job.

Adejobi asserted that the Police Force is committed to safeguarding Nigerian citizens and the country.

