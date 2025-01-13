Ogun Police Recover Body Of Eri Stuck Inside Well

Share

The Ogun State Police Command on Sunday recovered the body of a well-digger identified as Michael Eri in the Seriki village, Owode Egba area of the State.

New Telegraph gathered, Eri who was stuck inside a well he was working on was contracted by someone in the area to dig a well on his land and the process had been going smoothly, but days after, the ground collapsed and fell on him leaving him stuck for more than two days.

However, after several efforts by rescuers, his dead body was recovered.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the person who contracted Eri reported the matter to the police division in the area.

She said, “On January 9, 2025, at about 1500hrs, one Jimoh Ogundipe “M” of Seriki Village via Owode Egba came to the station and reported that he contracted one Eri Michael “M” OF Obafe Quarters, Owode Egba, to dig a well in his residence at the above-mentioned address.

“He further stated that while the digging was ongoing, the ground collapsed and trapped the said Michael “M” inside the uncompleted well for two days.

“Police visited the scene. Efforts are in progress to rescue the victim inside the ground.”

