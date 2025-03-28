Ogun Police Record Lower Crime Rate In Q1 2025

Share

The Ogun State Police Command has announced a significant reduction in crime rates for the first quarter of 2025, attributing its success to the continuous support of Governor Dapo Abiodun, technical and logistical assistance from the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, as well as public cooperation and collaboration with other security agencies.

Additionally, the Command recovered property worth N106,786,000 from criminals and arrested 2,141 suspects, out of which 1,345 were charged to court.

However, only 62 convictions were secured, representing 4.61% of the total cases charged.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Olutola Odutola, released to journalists on Friday, these statistics were derived from the Command’s quarterly review.

The report also revealed that 40 arms and 177 rounds of ammunition were recovered within the period under review.

The review further detailed the arrest of 42 armed robbery suspects, with 17 apprehended in January, 9 in February, and 16 in March.

Additionally, a total of 26 stolen vehicles were recovered: 7 in January, 8 in February, and 11 in March.

Odutola also disclosed that the Command arrested 65 cultists, with 2 suspects in January, 32 in February, and 31 in March.

Furthermore, 5 suspected kidnappers were apprehended, with a notable decline in reported kidnapping incidents.

The report also recorded the arrest of 43 rape suspects, indicating a downward trend in sexual violence cases.

The Command attributed its success to intensified community engagement, which has strengthened communication between law enforcement and the public.

To further enhance security, the Command has established a security shed along the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode highway and deployed motorized patrol teams on both sides of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway long bridge.

Citizens are also encouraged to follow the Command’s activities on social media for timely updates and prompt police intervention.

