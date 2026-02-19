Ogun Police Probes Alleged Rape Case Against TikToker, Mirabel

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, on Thursday, disclosed that they have commenced an investigation into the alleged s3xual assault made by TikToker Mirabel, who is said to be currently receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, made this disclosure while speaking on Channel TV’s The Morning Brief.

Babaseyi confirmed that Mirabel went to the Ibafo Police Division on Tuesday, February 17, to lodge a formal complaint and was subsequently admitted to the hospital for medical care due to her unstable condition.

According to Babaseyi, the incident reportedly occurred in Ogijo, a border community between Ogun and Lagos states.

“When the DPO in Ibafo met with her, she was taken to the hospital for medical analysis. She wasn’t as stable as necessary, but we ensured the investigation continued.

“As we speak, she is in the intensive care unit getting appropriate care. Her medical well-being is more important to us at this point. When she is stable, we can now continue investigations and get the necessary facts,” Babaseyi said.

Confirming that Mirabel was not arrested, but rather treated as a victim, the command urges individuals with useful information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

“She was not arrested by the police. She reported a case, and we are investigating. Nothing like her arrest happened.

“If the allegation is established to be true, the perpetrator will be arrested and charged to court appropriately. Otherwise, the law also addresses giving false information,” the police stated.

The police added that they will rely on evidence to reach a logical conclusion and take appropriate action.

“We advise people not to jump to conclusions based on emotions. We are investigating and will rely on evidence to reach a logical conclusion,” Babaseyi said.