Ogun: Police Parade 4 For Alleged Plan To Disrupt Abiodun’s Inauguration

The Ogun State Police Command has paraded four persons for allegedly planning to disrupt the inauguration ceremony of Governor Abiodun on May 29. The suspects: Adedapo Taiwo, Arogundade Idowu, Noah Jogunom and James Abiodun were arrested in Kobape, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Olanrewaju Oladimeji who paraded the suspects before journalists at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, said the suspects were arrested following intelligence from operatives of the command.

According to him, the suspects were found in possession of a berretta pistol, live ammunition, and assorted criminal charms. The command had earlier criminal elements were planning to throw the state into confusion by disrupting Abiodun’s second term inauguration ceremony. The suspects were traded alongside 36 others for crimes ranging from cultism, conspiracy, armed robbery and stealing. Speaking on the increasing cases of cultism in the state, Oladimeji said the command will always go for them, saying that he will not relent on pursuing them.

“We’re not relenting, we’ll continue, so, as long as we hear that they’re going about, because we know they don’t mean any good for anybody, they’re always out to cause confusion and harm people, and that is why we are equally after them. “Not until when they change, and they’re willing to live like every law abiding citizen, once they want to remain deviant, we will equally be on their neck, we will not leave them,” he said.