Ogun: Police Nab 43-Year-Old Pastor For Defiling Teenage Girl

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 43-year-old pastor, Clinton John for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl (name withheld).

The suspect who is said to be a pastor of a Pentecostal church, “Mega World Healing Ministry” was arrested in Giwa, Agbado area of Ogun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Omolola Odutola confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in Abeokuta on Sunday.

The PPRO said the suspect was arrested following a complaint by the parents of the victim.

Odutola said the victim’s parents reported at Agbado divisional police state that their 16-year-old daughter had been repeatedly treated for reoccurring infections and exhibited frightful tendencies that made them suspicious that their daughter may have been involved in sexual intercourse, but concealing the identity of the person.

“The parents persuaded their daughter who later confessed that one Pastor Clinton John, aged 43 years old of Mega World Healing Ministry has been fiercely having unlawful carnal knowledge of her since November of 2022.

“The 16-year-old daughter further stated that the Pastor threatened to kill her if she ever revealed the cagey affair to anyone.

“The suspect on interrogation has confessed to the crime and admitted that time after time he had unlawful carnal knowledge of the 16-year-old.

“The victims have been issued with medical forms for treatment and examination”, Odutola said.

She added that the suspect would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran for discreet investigation.