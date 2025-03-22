Ogun Police Probe Death Of Hotel Manager

Share

The Ogun State Police Command on Saturday said it has launched an investigation into the occurrences shrouding the death of Mr Adedokun Oluyemi, the Supervisor of Solution One Hotel, located in the Ago Oko area of Abeokuta.

The state command confirmed that Oluyemi’s unconscious body was discovered in his hotel room around 6 am on Saturday, March 22.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the bar assistant at the hotel, identified as Taiyelolu, reportedly found Oluyemi unresponsive after multiple attempts to reach him.

The spokesperson for the command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident stated that there were no visible signs of violence on the deceased’s body.

Despite medical intervention, the police disclosed that Oluyemi was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

According to Odutola, the State Criminal Investigation Department would take over the case to conduct a thorough review of the preliminary findings

“The report was made by a bar attendant, Taiyelolu, who, upon finding the door locked and after several unsuccessful attempts to gain entry, forced the door open and discovered Mr Oluyemi lying lifeless on the bed.

“Police emergency services, through the divisional police officer, were immediately dispatched to the scene, and Mr Oluyemi was transported to the State Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta.

“There was no mark of violence on his body when the team of first responders arrived at the hotel.

“The body has since been deposited at the State Hospital mortuary for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

“The police are actively investigating the incident, and efforts are underway to notify and support the bereaved family during this difficult time,” she said.

