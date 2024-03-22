Ogun: Police Kill 5 Suspected Kidnapers in Gun Duel, Rescue Victim

Operatives of the Ogun State police command yesterday engaged suspected kidnappers in a gun duel. The kidnappers, numbering eight had on Monday invaded Idowa community in Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state and abducted a farm manager, Tunde Osifowokan at a poultry farm.

The masked gunmen reportedly stormed the poultry farm shooting indiscriminately after which they abducted Osifowokan, said to be the younger brother of the owner of the farm. The hoodlums were said to have demanded for the whereabouts of the owner of the farm after which his younger brother stood up to say that the farm owner was not around.

On getting to know that the young man is the brother of their target, the kidnappers were said to have whisked him away amidst heavy shooting. But, a team of police operatives who were on the trail of the kidnappers yesterday engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle, killing five of them.

The police during the operation also rescued the victim, Tunde Osifowokan unhurt. The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta. Alamutu said, “At about 4 am on Thursday morning, our anti kidnapping unit stormed the kidnappers hideout at Odogbolu forest along Sagamu-Benin Express way.