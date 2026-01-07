Ogun Police Issue Public Advisory Over Rising Drowning Incidents

The Ogun State Police Command has warned residents of an increase in drowning incidents across the state, urging members of the public to exercise extreme caution around water bodies.

In a public advisory issued on Tuesday and signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, at the Command Headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta., the Police cautioned against unsafe swimming in rivers, streams and swimming pools, stressing the need for heightened vigilance to prevent avoidable loss of lives.

The Command specifically directed hotel owners and operators of recreational facilities to ensure that all swimming pools are properly supervised, clearly marked and equipped with trained lifeguards at all times. It also emphasised the availability of essential safety equipment at such facilities.

READ ALSO:

According to the Police, safety around water environments is a collective responsibility that requires strict compliance with established safety standards.

The Commissioner of Police described drowning-related deaths as preventable and unacceptable, calling on individuals, facility operators and communities to take responsibility for their own safety and that of others.

The Ogun State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to public safety and urged residents to promptly report any unsafe conditions to the nearest police station.