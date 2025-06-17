Ogun Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Arrest Wanted Suspect

Share

The Ogun State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its ongoing fight against crime with the arrest of a wanted serial kidnapper, the recovery of arms, and the apprehension of 14 suspected cultists in separate operations.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested Clement Elijah, a notorious suspect who had been on the run since 2024 in connection with a high-profile abduction in Ajelanwa village. Two of his accomplices were previously arrested.

Elijah was tracked to Ibiade community on June 13, where he was allegedly plotting to kidnap a prominent individual in Ago Village, Abigi.

“His plan was foiled through swift intelligence sharing between local residents and the police,” the statement said.

A follow-up clearance operation on June 16 led to the arrest of the gang’s alleged armourer, Posi Friday. During the operation, officers recovered a pump-action rifle, a locally fabricated pistol, and eight live cartridges hidden inside a Boom Speaker.

Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, commended the vigilance and cooperation of the Ibiade and Abigi communities, stating that their timely support and constant communication were instrumental in dismantling the gang’s operations.

In a separate development, operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit arrested 14 suspected members of two rival cult groups in Ijebu Ode. The suspects were allegedly plotting attacks during a “signing-out” celebration marking the end of their examinations.

The arrests were made on June 16 in the Ijagun, Ogbo, Ijele, and Imaweje areas of the town.

The Police Command confirmed that investigations into both incidents are ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) and assured the public of continued updates.

The Command also urged residents to remain vigilant and continue collaborating with security agencies, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens in Ogun State.

