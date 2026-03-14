Ogun Police Deny Reports Of Shooting Involving Broda Shaggi

The Ogun State Police Command has clarified reports alleging that a Nigerian entertainer, Perry Animashaun popularly known as Broda Shaggi was shot within Ogun State.

The Command in a press statement by its spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi stated that it cannot confirm that such an incident occurred anywhere within its jurisdiction.

Additionally, he noted that no such incident has been reported at any Police formation across the State.

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“In line with the Command’s commitment to professionalism and transparency, investigations have been initiated to ascertain the facts and verify the claim.

“The Command is actively carrying out necessary investigations to determine the true circumstances of the report,” he said.

The command advised citizens to rely solely on official Police communication while the investigation runs its course while reaffirming its commitment to the safety of all residents and the maintenance of law and order across Ogun State.