Ogun Police Confirm Custody Of Portable

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola on Wednesday confirmed the presence of the Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable at the police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to the Chief Superintendent of Police: “The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the public that Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, arrived at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, at exactly 13:23 hours today, February 19, 2025.

“His presence at the SCID is in connection with an ongoing investigation. The Command assures the public that due process will be followed in handling this matter, and updates will be provided as necessary.”

Odutola however urged members of the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information.

She added: “The Ogun State Police Command remains committed to upholding justice and maintaining public order.

“For further inquiries, please contact the Ogun State Police Public Relations Department.”

