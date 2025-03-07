Ogun Police Condemn Gunmen Attack On Osuke Village

Share

The Ogun State Police Command has condemned gunmen attack in Osuke and launched investigation into the matter.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Omolola Odutola in a statement issued on Thursday said the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, strongly condemn the senseless and brutal attack on Osuke Village, Ota, by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Odutola said the Command extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

She said: ” On February 27, 2025, a complaint was lodged at the police station by Olusoji Jinadu, a resident of Iju Mosque Compound, Osuke Ota.

“He reported that earlier that day, a group of armed hoodlums, led by an individual identified as Elijah, stormed the Muslim Prayer Ground in Osuke Ota on a motorcycle.

“Upon arrival, the assailants opened fire indiscriminately, causing panic and endangering the lives of innocent citizens.

“Tragically, the complainant’s 24-year-old son, Saheed Jinadu Shoboyede, was struck by a bullet.

“He was rushed to the State General Hospital, Ota, where a doctor on duty pronounced him dead. His remains have been preserved for an autopsy as part of the ongoing investigation.”

She added that following the report, police operatives promptly visited the crime scene, where three expended cartridges and two spent AK-47 rounds were recovered.

“A full-scale investigation has been launched to track down and apprehend those responsible for this heinous act.

“The Ogun State Police Command remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.”

The Command however urged members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with the police by providing any useful information that could aid in the swift apprehension of the culprits.

Meanwhile, the police has called on anyone with relevant information to contact the nearest police station or call the command’s emergency lines.

