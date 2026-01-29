Ogun Police Bust Child Trafficking, Illegal Surrogacy Racket

A major child trafficking and illegal surrogacy syndicate operating under the cover of an orphanage has been dismantled by the Ogun State Police Command, leading to the rescue of seven children and the arrest of five suspects.

According to a statement by the Commisioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, the operation, carried out by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), exposed a racket in which babies were allegedly sold to pre-arranged buyers for as much as ₦1.5 million each.

Briefing journalists in Abeokuta on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, disclosed that the breakthrough followed the transfer of a child abduction case from the Idanyin Divisional Police Headquarters to the SCID for in-depth investigation.

According to the police, the case began on November 28, 2025, when a woman identified as Amara reported the disappearance of her six-year-old son, Samuel Honesty. Initial investigations led to the arrest and prosecution of two suspects over suspected complicity, before the matter was escalated to the SCID.

A major lead emerged on January 21, 2026, when the missing child was reportedly dropped at Gowon Police Station in Lagos State. The child told police operatives that he had been taken to Joyful Kids Orphanage in Badagry, Lagos, and identified the operator of the facility, one Joy Chiedozie, also known as Madam Joy.

Acting on the intelligence, police operatives stormed the orphanage, rescuing six additional children and arresting the principal suspect. The rescued children were identified as Ramsey Chiedozie (8), Rafael Rofiu (6), Kazeem Chiedozie (6), Segun Uthman (9), Ola Abdulhakeem Abdulrasheed (9), David Oyelese (9), and Samuel Honesty (6).

The police confirmed that Samuel Honesty has since been reunited with his mother, bringing relief to the family after weeks of uncertainty.

Further investigations at the facility also led to the discovery of two pregnant teenagers, both aged 18, who allegedly confessed that they were recruited to carry pregnancies for the purpose of selling their babies after delivery. Police said the babies were intended to be sold for ₦1.5 million each through arrangements coordinated by the orphanage operator.

CP Ogunlowo revealed that the principal suspect allegedly confessed to purchasing the abducted child for ₦1.5 million, paying part in cash and part through a bank transfer to an accomplice known as Kelly, who is currently being traced. The child was allegedly resold to a buyer identified as Mr. Emmanuel, now at large.

The Command also arrested the orphanage driver, Yusuf Adebowale, who was alleged to have acted as an uncertified surrogate agent by linking pregnant girls with prospective buyers. Other suspects arrested include Martins Favour (18), Tanimola Martins (18), and Rachael Chiedozie (16).

The remaining six rescued children have been handed over to the Ogun State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development for protective custody, welfare assessment, and family tracing.

Police authorities said investigations are ongoing to apprehend fleeing suspects, trace financial transactions linked to the racket, identify additional victims, and dismantle the wider trafficking network.

The Ogun State Police Command reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on child trafficking, illegal adoption, and the exploitation of minors and vulnerable young women, while urging members of the public to report suspicious orphanages and trafficking activities to the nearest police station.

The Command assured residents of its commitment to protecting vulnerable citizens and enforcing the law without fear or favour.