Ogun Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Theft

The Ogun State Police Command on Sunday disclosed that its operatives arrested two suspects, Emmanuel Kostad and Ayomide Damilare, for allegedly stealing items valued at ₦800,000 in the Sagamu area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspects were arrested on Friday, 24 January 2025 after a man, Kolawole Oke, reported the theft of several items from his site, including a block-moulding machine, two metal tables, a rammer, and nine pressers, all worth ₦800,000.

The spokesperson for the State Police Command, Omolola Odutola who confirmed the incident noted that the first suspect confessed that the second suspect had sold the stolen items to him.

Odutola further disclosed that the case would be charged to court on Monday following further investigations.

“At about 1:00 pm, one Kolawole Oke, male came to the station and reported that his block-moulding machine, two metal tables, a rammer, and nine pressers valued at eight hundred thousand naira only were stolen from his site.

“Upon discreet investigation, the moulding machine, two metal tables, and one rammer were recovered from one Emmanuel Kostad, male, who confessed that he bought the items from one Ayomide Damilare, a 21-year-old male.”

