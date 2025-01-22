Ogun Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Iron Theft

Share

The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of two suspects identified as Agbo Jeremiah and Sunday Ngbuta, for alleged vandalism and theft of cable wires and iron rods at Ogunmakin in the Owode Egba Area of the state.

Confirming the arrest, the state Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola said the suspects were arrested at about 7 pm on Monday, January 20, and the arrest was made possible by a driver who conveyed the suspects and the stolen items.

Odutola explained that the driver raised suspicions about the items, leading police officers to flag down the vehicle and search it after operatives from the Safer Highway had, earlier that day, reported encountering two individuals carrying rolls of cable wires and iron rods near Macpherson University.

According to Odutola, the suspects were being interrogated and further investigation was ongoing, as they could not provide satisfactory answers about how they obtained the stolen items.

“The Divisional Police Officer of Owode Egba has arrested two suspects for conspiracy and vandalism related to the IBEDC installation wires and iron in the Ogunmakin area.

“Operatives from the Safer Highway reported that on the same day, while at the Macpherson University area, they encountered two men carrying rolls of cable wires and iron rods.

”The men asked for assistance in carrying their load, arousing suspicion that the item may be stolen items.

“On arriving at the overhead bridge at Ogunmakin, the driver signalled the police officers on duty and informed them about his suspicions and the police flagged down the vehicle,” she stated.

