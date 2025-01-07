Ogun Police Arrest Three Suspects for Hacking DCP Whatapp

Share

The Ogun State Police Command on Monday arrested three suspects for hacking into the WhatsApp account of the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) head, Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Bode Ojajuni, and defrauding his family and friends of over N1.1 million.

Confirming the development while parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, noted that the suspect allegedly hacked into the DCP WhatsApp account and sent messages to his contacts, requesting urgent financial assistance.

Ogunlowo identified the suspects as Tolani Jeremiah (31), Akande Suru (20), and Edwin Jatto (24), who were apprehended at their hideout in Edo State.

READ ALSO

According to Ogunlowo, six mobile phones, including a Redmi Android phone and several other devices used in the hacking operation, were recovered from the suspects.

Investigations revealed that the suspects used a Gmail account (akandesuru342@gmail.com) to bypass WhatsApp’s one-time password security system.

“The suspects hacked the WhatsApp account linked to GSM number 08034062773 belonging to DCP Bode Ojajuni of the State CID, Eleweran.

“Using the account, they deceived the victim’s friends and family into transferring funds to a Moniepoint account: 6862703892, bearing the name Ichioma Ojo. They defrauded their victims of N1,115,000.

“The suspects confessed to the crime and are part of an internet fraud syndicate preying on innocent citizens,” Ogunlowo added.

Share

Please follow and like us: