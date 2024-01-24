Ogun Police Arrest Three For Selling Indian Hemp

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Ogun State Command has confirmed the arrest of three persons for selling Indian hemp in the Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola confirmed the development to New Telegraph on Tuesday, saying the anti-robbery squad of the command made the arrest during a routine patrol on Saturday.

Odutola said, the three suspects and others fled the scene as soon as they sighted the police squad patrol van approaching the area.

According to him, while others escaped into a nearby bush, the anti-robbery team pursued them, apprehending the three perpetrators.

The suspects, Olashile Mustapha, Babatunde Ahmed, and Gbenga Adekanbi have been arrested.

READ ALSO:

Our correspondent also learnt that prior to the trio’s arrest, the police said they were members of two notorious gangs, Oloyo and Surulere, which had been terrorizing the town at large.

The source stated that while frisking the suspects, a larger amount of substance presumed to be Indian hemp was discovered on them.

Odutola confirmed the arrest to our correspondent, saying the suspects would be taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Abeokuta after the preliminary investigation was concluded.

She said, “The three suspects will be prosecuted once we conclude our investigation. The substance found on them is suspected to be Indian hemp.”