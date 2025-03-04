Ogun Police Arrest Teenager For Stabbing Friend To Death

Share

The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a teenager, Olamide Phillips, for allegedly stabbing his friend, Moses Odeh, to death during a fight on Obalende Street in the Isara area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 2, at the residence of their parents in the community.

The command’s spokesperson, Chief Superintendent of Police Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the suspect’s arrest said Phillips’ and Odeh’s parents were friends.

According to Odutola, despite the parents’ efforts to stop the fight, Phillips grabbed an object and stabbed Odeh in the stomach, adding that the victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday at the hospital where he was taken for medical treatment in the community.

She disclosed that after Odeh’s death, police operatives from the Isara Division launched a manhunt for Phillips and arrested him in Ipara Remo, a neighbouring community, where he had been hiding.

Odutola added that the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Abeokuta for further investigation.

Odutola stated, “Odeh was rushed to Kings Hospital for medical attention, but he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Monday, March 3.

“The deceased’s body has been taken to the General Hospital in Isara for an autopsy, while the suspect has been detained.”

