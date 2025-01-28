Ogun Police Arrest Suspected Cultist Over Arson, Vandalism

Share

The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday arrested a suspected cultist, Peter Falola, popularly known as ‘Black Jesus,’ for allegedly committing assault, arson, and vandalism of property worth over N1.4 million in the Agbado area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspect allegedly stormed the home of Oladipupo Adeniran, a resident of Ifelodun Street, Ago Ajeri, Agbado, on January 15, 2025, around 9:00 am, threatening to burn down the house.

However, the police have not yet revealed the motive behind the suspect’s invasion of the victim’s home, it is reported that the suspect picked up an empty beer bottle and struck Adeniran on the head with it.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson for the State command, Omolola Odutola disclosed that Falola was taken into custody on January 20.

Odutola noted that the suspect would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Abeokuta for a thorough investigation.

She said, “He invaded the suspect’s home, making violent threats. He allegedly stabbed the suspect multiple times after smashing a bottle on his head in a fit of anger.

“Falola also allegedly set the victim’s clothes ablaze, destroying items valued at over N1.4 million, including a 6kg gas cylinder, a ceiling fan, an Itel Android phone, a set of chairs, and eight aluminium windows. The sitting room and bedroom ceilings were also reduced to ruins.

“Following the report filed at Agbado Police Station on January 20, 2025, officers swiftly arrested the suspect. Investigators have visited the crime scene, and Falola is currently being interrogated.”

