Ogun Police Arrest Suspect For Stealing Burglary

Share

The Ogun State Police Command, on Tuesday, arrested one Sadiq Adebayo for alleged theft and recovered stolen burglary.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola.

According to Odutola, the operatives from the Idanyin Division apprehended the suspect for allegedly stealing burglary proofs from an uncompleted building in the Imutu Ayanre community.

READ ALSO

The chairman of the Imutu Ayanre community, Yekinni Wasiu who reported the incident to the police on December 29, 2024, stated that Adebayo was caught in the act of dismantling the burglary proof of a neighbour’s uncompleted building.

Following the report, our detectives visited the crime scene, took photographs, and recovered some of the stolen burglary proofs.

Adebayo confessed during interrogation that he had stolen similar items on multiple occasions, selling them to one Abdullahi Sulaimon, a scrap dealer.

The Comand PR also stated that Abdullahi Sulaimon was also arrested and is under investigation.

Share

Please follow and like us: