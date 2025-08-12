Ogun Police Arrest Man With Three Human Skulls

The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday announced the arrest of Kadir Owolabi, a motorcycle rider, who was allegedly in possession of three human skulls.

The State Public Relations Officer (PRO), CSP Omolola Odutola, who made this known in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital, said a search of his luggage by mobile police officers led to the shocking discovery of three human skulls.

The development came to light during the routine stop and search operation conducted by operatives from 71 PMF, Awa Ijebu, at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, on the Ijebu Ode-Ibadan Expressway at Refugees Camp Junction, Oru Ijebu.

Odutola said that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, had directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case for discreet investigations.

She added that the command reiterated its commitment to decisive action against crime, urging residents to cooperate with the police while assuring members of the public of trust, confidentiality, and identity protection.

“During the exercise, officers intercepted Kadir Owolabi, who was riding a motorcycle. A search of his luggage led to the shocking discovery of three human skulls.

“Preliminary investigation subsequently led to the arrest of another suspect, Jamiu Yisa, aged 53, behind Ijebu Ode Local Government Secretariat,” she said.