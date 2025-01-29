Ogun Police Arrest Man For Stealing Fan, Aluminium From Mosque

Share

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 35-year-old man, Idowu Kehinde, for allegedly stealing ceiling fans and aluminium windows from a mosque in the Adiyan area of Agbado, Ogun State.

New Telegraph gathered that Kehinde allegedly scaled the fence of Mapara Moboluwaduro Central Mosque to gain access before carting away eight ceiling fans and four aluminium windows, valued at N520,000.

The Ogun State Police Command spokesman, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday said the suspect had confessed to selling the stolen items to one Awal Yusuf.

Odutola added that a bag containing some of the stolen aluminium window frames had been recovered, and the suspect would be arraigned at the Ojodu Abiodun Magistrate Court.

“On January 27, 2025, at about 9:00 am, we received a report that one Idowu Kehinde, 35, jumped the fence of Mapara Moboluwaduro Central Mosque in the Agoro area of Adiyan, Agbado, and stole eight ceiling fans and four aluminium windows valued at N520,000.

“The suspect was arrested and brought in for interrogation, where he confessed to selling the stolen items to one Awal Yusuf, 31. A bag containing aluminium frame windows has been recovered, and the suspect will be charged to court as soon as possible,” she said.

