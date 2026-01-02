Ogun Police Arrest Driver In Anthony Joshua Crash

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested the driver of the Lexus SUV involved in the tragic road accident that claimed the lives of two friends of former world boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Police sources confirmed that the driver, Kayode Adeniyi (47), was behind the wheel of the ill-fated vehicle when it crashed on Monday around Danco axis of the expressway. Adeniyi is said to be a long-time member of Joshua’s Nigerian logistics team.

A police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorisation, disclosed that Adeniyi had worked with the boxer for several years whenever he visited Nigeria.

“Kayode Adeniyi, 47, is a long-time member of Joshua’s Nigerian logistics team,” the source said.

Another source close to the boxer’s family also confirmed that the driver is Nigerian and sustained severe injuries in the accident.

“We learnt he was in a coma shortly after the incident. He is a Nigerian. His logistics are always arranged whenever he is in the country,” the source said.

Confirming the development, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, stated in a brief message to journalists on Thursday that the driver is currently in police custody.

“The driver of the Lexus SUV in connection with the Anthony Joshua accident case is currently in custody. Investigations are ongoing,” he said.

Anthony Joshua was involved in the crash at about 11:00 am on Monday while travelling in a Lexus SUV with registration number KRD 850 HN, which reportedly collided with a stationary truck on the expressway.

The accident resulted in the death of two foreign nationals, later identified as: Ayodele Kelvin Olu (36), a Nigerian/British citizen and Gami Sina (36), a British citizen.

Meanwhile, the Lagos and Ogun State governments have announced the discharge of Anthony Joshua from the hospital after receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

In a joint statement signed by Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, and Gbenga Omotosho, Lagos State Commissioner for Information, the governments confirmed that Joshua was discharged from Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi, on Wednesday after doctors certified him medically fit.

The statement revealed that Joshua and his mother visited a funeral home in Lagos on Wednesday to pay their final respects to the deceased friends, whose bodies were being prepared for repatriation.

The Lagos and Ogun State governments described the incident as painful and deeply unfortunate, offering condolences to the families of the victims.

They also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for what they described as his fatherly support during the period, and commended medical personnel at Lagoon Hospital for their professionalism and dedication.