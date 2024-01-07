The Ogun state Police Command has confirmed in a statement signed by the Spokesperson that; a couple, Mba Moses and Florence Moses, have allegedly killed one Mark Kalu after the victim sustained injuries from a fight between them.

The statement signed by Omolola Odutola, made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Saturday, states that; the Divisional Police Officer in the Odeda area of the state, on Saturday at 7:00am received a report of the death of the 45-year-old man.

The spokesperson further said that, the deceased sustained injuries during a fight that occurred on October 8, 2023, at Osiele market.

“The altercation took place in the market square between the late Mark Kalu and a couple, Mba Moses, aged 50, and his wife, Florence, aged 40, leading to the death of Kalu,” he said.

“Efforts were initially made by the Babaloja of Osiele and the Igbo Community Leader to mediate and find an amicable resolution but these failed.

“However, the suspects have now been taken into custody for a preliminary investigation into the matter,” she said.

She explained that the deceased’s body had been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre’s mortuary in Idi Aba for autopsy.