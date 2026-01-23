Ogun Police Arrest 8 Robbery Suspects, Recover Truck, 900 Bags Of Cement

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested eight suspected members of an armed robbery syndicate linked to violent attacks and the hijacking of trailer trucks along the Papalanto-Ilaro and Owode-Idiroko axis of the state.

The arrest followed an intelligence-led operation by operatives of the Anti-Robbery Squad, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, which also led to the recovery of a hijacked trailer truck, nine hundred bags of cement, and a locally made single-barrel pistol.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Command, DSP Oluseyi B. Babaseyi, said the operation was carried out on the directive of the Commissioner of Police after sustained intelligence gathering and surveillance.

He said the suspects, identified as Mogaji Sodiq, also known as “Ogbon,” Adebowale Lekan, Ajah Peter, Ganiyu Razaq, Odeleye Ayoola, Egboja Amos, Bello Akeem, and Olaifa Sunday, were arrested at different locations across the state.