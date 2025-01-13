Ogun Police Arrest 17-Year-Old For Raping Minor

Share

Ogun State Police Command on Sunday announced the arrest of a 17-year-old boy identified as Jamiu Adebayo for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s eight-year-old daughter in the Aregbe area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Police Command said the suspect reportedly lured the minor into his parents’ sitting room, instructed her to remove her underwear, and then defiled her.

The police command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola said the preparator had been arrested and a thorough investigation was underway to uncover the crime’s circumstances.

According to the statement, the victim’s mother, identified only as Olabode, was away when neighbours called to inform her that blood was dripping from her daughter’s private parts.

She noted that the victim had initially told her parents’ neighbours that a stick had caused the injury.

While trying to determine the cause of the bleeding, the victim’s mother tried all efforts to persuade the minor to reveal what had happened, as she repeatedly insisted on the same explanation she had given her neighbours that a stick had injured her private parts.

After further pressure and persuasion, the survivor reportedly confessed to her mother that a 17-year-old Adebayo, who lived in the neighbouring building, had raped her, that was when she reported the case to the police.

Odutola said, “The suspect took her (the survivor) to their bathroom to clean the blood, then instructed her to change into another pair of underwear. He also persuaded her to lie, claiming that a stick had caused the injury to her private parts.

“Detectives swiftly sprang into action and apprehended the suspect. A medical form has been issued to the victim and her mother for examination and reporting. Preliminary investigations are currently underway.”

