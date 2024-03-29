Ogun Police Arrest 15 Suspected Cultists

At least fifteen alleged cultists have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command as a result of several raids on criminal hideouts in various parts of the Igbesa area of the state.

Following reported rivalry conflicts amongst cult members that purportedly left the community in disarray, the command Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola said the separate searches took place between March 19 and 21, 2024.

A man who has not yet been recognized was hit by a stray bullet during one of the battles and suffered severe gunshot wounds. Some cult members were also reportedly murdered in the violent altercation.

After this violent altercation, Odutola also revealed that the Agbara Police Division’s Anti-Cultism Unit had been dispatched to raid all local criminal hideouts in order to extract the suspects, while also revealing the arrest of the fifteen people.

She said, “A series of general raids of criminal hideouts and searches of suspects who participated in the violent clash led to the deaths of persons believed to be members of the groups and injuries to other residents, including the husband of a shop owner who sustained a gunshot wound between March 19 and 21, 2024.

“Members of the anti-cultism unit from six police divisions participated in the raids, which were led by the Agbara anti-cultism squad. During the late-hour raids, 15 suspects were arrested at different locations.

“They have been transferred to Eleweran, and the suspects will be profiled, interviewed, and bailed according to their involvement.”