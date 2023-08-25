Ogun Police Apprehend Notorious Motorcycle Snatching Gang

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command assigned to the Igode Division have apprehended a man said to be a member of a notorious motorcycle-snatching syndicate.

The suspect, 28-year-old Wasiu Adebanjo, a resident of Malatori Area in Ogijo, was intercepted alongside two other members of the gang by Volunteer Neighborhood Watch (VNW) while attempting to carry out another operation.

Adebanji was nabbed along with Opeyemi Olatoye and John Awoniyi to make up the syndicate, according to a statement from the command’s public relations officer, Omolola Odutola.

Two BAJAJ motorcycles that were allegedly stolen and successfully recovered from the home of the apprehended suspect, according to the police, who added that further inquiries are being made in an effort to catch the eluding gang members.

Odutola said, “Upon interception, Olatoye and Awoniyi fled the scene, armed with a short cutlass, while Adebanji, who was found in possession of another hidden short cutlass, was successfully apprehended.

An approaching mob attack on the suspects was stopped and their subsequent apprehension was made easier thanks to the quick response of a patrol team led by the Divisional Crime Officer.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the three suspects are members of a well-organized syndicate specializing in motorcycle snatching since March 2023.”

While praising the bravery and prompt action of the Volunteer Neighbourhood Watch and the prompt intervention of the Police patrol team, the State Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities for a safer and more secure environment for all.

He added that the suspects would face appropriate legal charges upon the conclusion of investigations.