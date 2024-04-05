Ogun PDP Moves To Reconcile Aggrieved Members

The Ogun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday began the move to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

To this end, the party said it has officially commenced the process for the registration of new and old members of the party in the state.

The state chairman of the party, Sikirullaih Ogundele disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The meeting was attended by the deputy governorship candidate of PDP at the 2023 election, Abdulkabir Akinlade, former governorship aspirant, Jimi Lawal and former member of the House of Representatives, Adekoya Adesegun.

It would be recalled that Akinlade who joined the PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC), had accused the party of treating him and his loyalists as outcasts, while Lawal who dragged the party to court to challenge the candidacy of Adebutu was later suspended for alleged anti-party activity.

But, addressing party members, Ogundele said, the reconciliation move became necessary to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ogundele said the reconciliation followed the directive of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to admit and register new members into the party.

Ogundele hinted that the party would soon reinstate all suspended members of the party as a move to reconcile aggrieved members.

He directed all intending members to go back to their respective wards attend meetings and get registered as provided by the constitution.

Ogundele said, “I have the mandate of the national organ of the party to call on all those who have left the party to come back, let us accommodate ourselves.

“We can’t be doing the same thing the way and expect a different result. We are starting a new leave in PDP today.

“The party must be funded by collective members of the party. We must not tie the success and the running of the party to one person, every member must have a right to this party and if you want to have a right you must invest in it.

“We are going to run this party the way it is supposed to be run. Every member here has the right to contest for governor, you have the right to aspire to be an exco, and you have the right to be anything in this party.

“The party must have a level playing ground for anybody to come and run for anything”.

In his remark, Adesegun stressed the need for the restructuring of the party to promote unity and harmony among members.

“We must rejig the current leadership structure of the party to allow for equity and fairness. We must always insist on party supremacy, this is the only way PDP can overcome its challenges”, Adesegun said.