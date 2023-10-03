Ogun PDP, IPAC Disagree Over Tribunal Judgment

The Ogun State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Tuesday disagreed over the verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal upholding Governor Dapo Abiodun’s election as the winner of the March 18 governorship poll.

The Tribunal, in a judgement which lasted for more than eleven hours, on Saturday, struck out the petition filed by PDP and its candidate, Ladi Adebutu, saying it lacked merit.

Addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Tuesday, IPAC’s State Chairman, Samson Okusanya berated the PDP for condemning the judgement, saying the court verdict was predicated on fairness and objectivity on the point of law.

“The Tribunal’s verdict on Ladi Adebutu’s petition clearly revealed that the petition contained so many procedural flaws with antecedents’ interpretation of words. The subsequent dismissal of the substantive suits is therefore right in the eyes of the Law,” Okusanya said.

He commended members of the panel for treating the petitions on their merits and with analytical minds, saying the verdict was a watershed and point of reference, even as it called on other political parties to join hands with Governor Dapo Abiodun to move the State to enviable heights.

He said “We salute the judiciary and most importantly the members of the Tribunal led by Justice Kunaza and other members for a job well done. The judgment was indeed a watershed as it was deep, analytical and fair in all ramifications. We make bold to say it is worthy of emulation.

“At this juncture, we call on the three remaining opposition parties in Ogun State to support the dream of H.E Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON, to further move Ogun State forward. The wishes of the people of Ogun State have been upheld by the Tribunal and as such, all well-meaning stakeholders in the state must drop their hatchets and join Governor Abiodun’s march to prosperity.”

But the State Chairman of PDP, Sikirulai Ogundele faulted the Tribunal verdict, saying the panel overlooked “the substantial merits and critical pieces of evidence presented in the petition,” but solely based its judgement on technicalities.

Ogundele vowed that the party would fight hard to return power to the people of the State.

Ogundele, while describing the judgement of the Tribunal as a miscarriage of justice, said it rejected the same and expressed disappointment regarding the judgment of the Tribunal, which it said was based solely on technicalities.

“We want to assure the people of Ogun State that our commitment to justice and the principles of democracy remains unshaken. We firmly believe that the people deserve to have their voices heard and their votes counted. The decision of the Tribunal will not deter us from pursuing justice and protecting the rights and aspirations of our supporters and the citizens of Ogun State.

“We have decided to take this matter to the appellate courts, where we believe a more thorough and impartial assessment of the evidence and allegations will take place. We are resolute in our determination to ensure that the truth is revealed and that the will of the people prevails,” he said.