Ogun Partners Chinese Firm To Boost Power Infrastructure, Industrial Growth

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has announced a major partnership between the state government and a Chinese energy company aimed at accelerating the delivery of key power infrastructure projects to support industrialization and economic growth.

Governor Abiodun disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, where he described the meeting with the Chinese partners as “very productive.”

The discussions focused on funding availability, technical capacity, and the company’s readiness to move swiftly in implementing critical energy projects across Ogun State.

According to the governor, the engagement highlighted three key areas of collaboration.

The first is the strengthening of transmission and distribution infrastructure within the state to ensure stable and reliable power supply.

The second is the establishment of an Industrial Park that will attract Chinese manufacturers while integrating power generation and distribution facilities.

The third is the company’s commitment to install a free 3MW power plant at the Gateway International Cargo Airport, which will immediately jumpstart operational activities at the vital location.

He also added that the state government will lead the Chinese delegation on a tour to inspect ongoing distribution infrastructure and the power project currently being executed by Sahara and Powergen.

This, he said, is part of efforts to secure sustainable and reliable energy supply for both residential and industrial users across the state.

The Chinese company involved, Cteec, is based in Jiangsu Province, China, and currently has an investment footprint of 100MW in Nigeria.

It is now seeking to expand its operations, with interests spanning power generation and distribution, investment in a dedicated state transmission network, and the development of an Industrial Park that will bring more Chinese manufacturers into Ogun State.

Abiodun emphasized that the partnership represents another step in his administration’s efforts to build the energy backbone that will sustain Ogun State’s rapid industrial growth and enhance overall economic development.