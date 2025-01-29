New Telegraph

January 29, 2025
Ogun Only Recognises Constitutionally Established Courts

The Ogun State Government has warned against any attempt to establish a Sharia Court in the state.

The state government in a statement personally signed by the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, noted that Sharia Courts cannot be legally constituted by individuals or groups without legal backing.

The government was reacting to a notice announcing the launch of a Sharia Court in the state. According to the statement, Ogun State only recognizes courts established through the legal framework of the Nigerian Constitution, adding that a Sharia Court does not form part of the legal framework operating in the state.

The statement reads: “The Ogun State Government has noted the circulation of a digital notice announcing the launch of a Shari’ah Court in Ogun State.”

