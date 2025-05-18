Share

The operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun State Command, on Saturday arrested a 47-year-old man, Muraino Lasisi, for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Confirming his arrest, the Command’s Spokesperson, Mr Dyke Ogbonnaya said the suspect was apprehended at the Oke-Sokori area of the state following a tip-off from a concerned neighbour.

According to Ogbonnaya, the suspect would face prosecution upon completion of the investigation if found guilty.

He said, “Officers of the command arrested the suspect where he allegedly committed the crime. After his arrest and during interrogation, Lasisi made a confessional statement admitting to the offence.

“After a thorough investigation of the matter, the command made an application for the suspect to be remanded in the correctional service for 60 days pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, which was granted.”

Meanwhile, the state Commandant, Mrs Remilekun Ekundayo, condemned the act and vowed to ensure justice is served.

Ekundayo reiterated the corps’ commitment to protecting minors and warned that anyone who engages in such criminal activities would face the full weight of the law.

“She said this would help to deter others from towing such a line.

“I will ensure the corps stops all indecent acts regarding minors and others across Ogun State, and whoever feels the impunity of contravening such criminal acts will definitely face the full weight of the law,” she added.

