Ogun NMA Seeks Tax Cut To Check Exodus of Doctors

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ogun State chapter, has appealed to the state government to provide tax rebate for doctors to attract and retain more medical professionals.

Chairman Luqman O g u n j i m i made the appeal on Tuesday in Abeokuta, at a news conference heralding its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Scientific Conference.

Ogunjimi, who thanked the state government for approving many of its demands in the past, said a tax reduction had become necessary to reduce the ‘Japa’ syndrome and tackle brain drain.

According to him, the significant tax burden imposed by the newly approved CONMESS diminishes the impact of the salary increment. He said this might force members to seek employment elsewhere, which would in turn affect the dwindling workforce of the state hospitals.