Ogun NMA Declares Fresh War On Fake Doctors

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ogun State chapter, has said it will not relent in its war against quackery and other infractions in the medical practice.

The chairman, Opeoluwa Ogunjimi, stated this yesterday at a news conference as part of activities marking its 2025 Physicians’ Week in Abeokuta. Ogunjimi explained that the association had mapped out strategies to rejuvenate its quackery monitoring committee.

He emphasised that the state government also has a crucial role in combating the menace by providing maximum support to NMA. The association chief said: “Quackery is as old as the profession, and if the government can help us, we want to rejuvenate the monitoring committee for quackery.

“The community is also needed in this regard. There is a need for community leaders to be on the lookout and report suspected fake doctors.

“If you are not a doctor, don’t attempt to practice as a doctor, and if we as a community notice somebody that is not a doctor practicing as a doctor, you can alert the government or alert NMA, and action will be taken.”