Ogun NLC Declares War On Foreign Companies Maltreating Nigerian Workers

Ogun

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ogun State has declared war against foreign companies engaging in case the utilisation of workers and other forms of indecent employment practices.

The NLC Chairman in the state, Hammed Ademola Benco made the declaration, on Thursday while speaking during the induction of the new executive leadership of local government into the state SEC of the NLC.

Benco said the NLC had been receiving complaints from its affiliates’ bodies on the dehumanization of Nigerians working in companies owned by foreigners, vowing that such companies be shut down.

He said the NLC has set up a private sector membership drive committee to ensure that workers in all companies operating in the state are properly registered under NLC affiliates.

“We have discovered over time that we have issues with private companies maltreating Nigerians, using them as slaves in their companies.

“Not only the Chinese, we but we also have the Indonesians, Lebanese, Indians and the Koreans, these are foreigners that maltreating our people.

“I know most of them (foreign companies) do not have conditions service for their workers. We want to make sure that we reduce the issue of dehumanizing workers in various companies to the barest minimum.

“The best thing we can do is to put up a very strong committee to ensure that we have almost all companies registered and enlisted into one of the affiliates of NLC because we have three affiliates in NLC today and there is no company that does not fit into one of them.

“We have already put together a private sector membership drive committee of which this NEC in council will avail us with the names and the unionization status of every company in all the 20 local governments for the committee to work on.

“Our objective is to ensure that all workers in those companies are well catered for, are well registered under an affiliate for collective bargaining, for industrial peace to be continuous, and to ensure that the rivalry between the private and the public sector in terms of employment is reduced to the barest minimum.

“We must continue to engage our people in these private companies to come out and tell us what they are facing in these companies because if we don’t have complaints we can’t act, they need to come to the NLC and seek help and something will be done.”

In his remark, the state Head of Service, Kolawole Fagbohun called for more collaboration between the government and state workers.

“What we have in Ogun State is a collaborative effort where when we have a challenge, we put our heads together to find solutions to those challenges”, Fagbohun said.