Ogun: NDE Trains, Empowers 20 Women In Crochet Making

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained 20 women in Ogun State on crochet making.

Flagging off the five-day training, Director General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo stated that crochet making is an emergent skill amongst women and it carries the potential of serving as a major source of income generation for women.

The DG who was represented by the State Coordinator, Mrs. Oshinowo K. A. added that the Directorate is relentless in fulfilling its mandate and that one of the core promises of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is Women’s Empowerment.

Fikpo noted that the role and impact of empowered women in Society is enormous. She emphasized that 20 women in 12 States of the Federation would be trained and empowered to start up their own crochet-making business.

The Director of Small Scale Enterprise Department (SSE) Alao Babatunde Ismail represented by the HOD (SSE) in Ogun State, Mrs. Ojineka Victoria stated that the women after the training would be empowered immediately.

Also, she stated that competent trainers have been engaged to impart Skills and knowledge to the participants.

During the training, the women were engaged in making sweaters, head warmer, socks mufflers and other marketable materials.

Reacting, a participant Adepangba Fola commended the NDE for the laudable program and the opportunity of being one of the beneficiaries of CROCHET training in Ogun State.